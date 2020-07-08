® Prevent infection by means of “e-Tabib”

A gift for Bakcell customers who use the mobile app

Baku, July 8, AZERTAC

Bakcell joined yet another initiative implemented in Azerbaijan with regard to fight against “COVID-19”. Thus, Bakcell subscribers can use the main functionality of “e-Tabib” mobile application, free of charge. At the same time, those subscribers who will register in the app will get 100 Mb of internet traffic as a gift.

“e-Tabib” helps preventing the infection. Thanks to the “Bluetooth” functionality, the user will be notified about all the infection cases registered among the app users who he/she has been in contact with during the last 14 days and advised to be tested for “COVID-19”.

Mobile app also provides information about the new cases of “COVID-19” infection, statistical information on cured and discharged patients, preventive measures, as well as answers to frequently asked questions. The app includes information and news from the “Administration of Regional Medical Divisions (TABIB)”, as well as other useful information about the disease symptoms and precautions.

“e-Tabib” can be downloaded from “Google Play” or “Appstore” for devises running on Android and iOS respectively.

Bakcell will continue supporting the measures taken against “COVID-19” in Azerbaijan.

