® Run Film opens new front in information war – one more innovation in Azerbaijan

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

Run Film, the media project of the Run Group company plans to shoot a historical film.

The movie is called “The Erivan khanate" ("İrəvan xanlığı"). For shootings which will begin at the beginning of 2019 it will be purchased modern equipment from abroad, and the companies of a number of the countries, including Turkey, Iran, Sweden, Israel and the Hollywood companies of the USA have already signed relevant contracts on cooperation.

The chief producer of the movie is Rashad Jafarov, and the chief director is Namig Agayev. The scenario of film is already ready and even the casting of actors has been carried out. Along with the Azerbaijani actors, the famous foreign actors will participate in the movie.

To prepare the film at the high level, Run Film has addressed a number of public institutions and scientific centers for obtaining the corresponding materials. Afterwards, it will be constructed a big platform - the model of the Erivan khanate. On the basis of the project approved by appropriate authorities in a big pavilion it will be created the model of the Palace of Erivan khans.

Mass scenes of 15-20 thousand people, especially it concerns scenes of battles, will be shot not with use of computer graphics, but with participation of actors. Any citizen wishing to inform the world of the historical truth which has occurred in the South Caucasus and to expose the Armenian lie will be able to take part in mass scenes and also to provide financial aid to the movie.

Irana Talishkhanova, director of Run Group, says that, shooting the film, the company intends to make contribution to the development of Azerbaijan, to the development of the Azerbaijani cinema which celebrates 120th anniversary: “The film industry is not only a branch of economy, but also plays a huge propaganda role. For this reason, the Run Group, also try to make contribution to development of the film industry of Azerbaijan. It is very important both from the point of view of economy, and for lager promoting of the history and culture of our country, bringing to the world community of the truth about Azerbaijan. The more good films we will shoot and we will be able professionally to present them, the more we will be able to popularize the country, to create positive opinion about it.

Azerbaijan is at war now. The media and movies are therefore powerful weapon in information war. To achieve victory of Azerbaijan in information war, we are ready to do everything possible, with the maximum use of this “weapon” we will give further support to our country”.

Note, "The Erivan khanate” will become the second film shot by Run Film. Only few months ago the company presented the movie “Be!” ("Ol"). Despite originality of the movie “Be!” for the Azerbaijani audience, from several countries applications for its display have arrived. Besides, release of a series of commercials and also small movies about Azerbaijan, about its regions which can be interesting to foreign investors are also connected with Run Film

The Run Group company within media projects is engaged in advertising, creation of brand, PR campaigns, etc.

It has to be noted that the Run Group company attracting investments generally into the non-oil sector of the country, continues to obtain achievements in various areas. The Company seeks to make contribution in order the developing Azerbaijan was among the most advanced countries of the world. For this purpose, the Company has established close international relations with the influential companies, funds, scientific and educational institutions of several countries of the world and now realizes large-scale projects in the sphere of construction, tourism, healthcare, media and film industry in Azerbaijan.