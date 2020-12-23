® Sell online and keep your business moving forward

Azercell Business’s updated “My Business Web” service opens up great opportunities for corporate customers to keep their businesses operating during COVID-19 pandemic

Create a webpage and ensure the continuity of your business with Azercell Business’s “My Business Web” “E-Commerce” offer just in 3 days. “Azercell Business” opens up great opportunities for business owners and managers as all economic relations, including trade, are shifting online during the pandemic. The new “Shop” solution allows you to use the website as an “E-shop” platform, or to do online shopping via the Web page. An “E-shop” gives you a vital alternative or complementary sales strategy, allowing continued operation amid movement restrictions and other confinement measures through the COVID-19 pandemic. With “My Business Web” service your store or a restaurant can be in line with the new norms of doing business and will be operating via the digital playground.

One of the key benefits of "My Business Web" service is that corporate customers will be able to develop their business by creating a website with an e-shop function without any additional investment simply within 3 days. With this digital service aimed at developing small and medium enterprises in Azerbaijan, customers will be able to take advantage of many other benefits including domain registration, hosting expenses, Google services, and security of the webpage.

New features such as the “Users” service, which permits users to register on the website to be created, and the “Blog” service, that allows each user to create their own blog, have also been added.

Besides, “My Business Web” service is equipped with a page optimization function for SEO - Google search engine. In this case, the results related to the site appear in the first place in the Google search engine, which is very important for the recognition of the site.

The website management system supports both Windows OS and Mac OSX. The availability of a window-driven interface with the content provided through separate applications allows you to manage the site faster and easier. For more information, contact: *1111 or [email protected]

Aiming to be the choice of companies operating in Azerbaijan, “Azercell Business” provides corporate customers with tailored services through the application of new generation solutions, supporting their development by offering products that help companies to enable the digital transformation of their businesses.