    ® Subscribers on frontline get 100 all-net minutes and 100 SMS from Nar

    06.10.2020 [12:25]

    Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

    Nar has provided free voice call minutes to its subscribers on the border with the frontline. The mobile operator has uploaded 100 all-net minutes and 100 SMS to the balance of all subscribers who have been to frontline regions where intense fighting is underway since September 27. The aim is to ensure that citizens on the frontline are in regular contact with their relatives during these intense days of military operations.

    In addition, to support the winning spirit of the Azerbaijani people, the color of the Nar logo has been replaced by the Azerbaijani flag on all social media channels. “We strongly believe that with the strength and courage of the Azerbaijani Army, we will end this war with the victory and our occupied lands will be liberated. Victory will be ours!”

