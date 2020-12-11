® We are born to Victory!

Azercell Telecom shared the joy of Victory of the Patriotic War with its subscribers and presented 1GB data package to all its users

A solemn military parade was held yesterday in Baku to mark the historic victory of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces in the Patriotic War. The nationwide feeling of joy inspired by the restoration of our territorial integrity and historical justice as a result of the courage of our glorious National Army under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev, is a true manifestation of patriotism. Sharing the same feelings with its subscribers, Azercell Telecom added its own contribution to this joy. Thus, by texting "Qelebe" to 2525, users received 1GB data package within Azercell's 4G network as a gift. Subscribers were also provided an opportunity to watch the military parade on their mobile devices via Azercell’s NNTV mobile TV service, which includes TV broadcasting capabilities.

It should be noted that Azercell Telecom is the first operator to start building mobile infrastructure in our liberated territories, including 4G mobile network stations in Shusha, the pearl of Karabakh. The radio base stations of the country's leading mobile operator moved forward along the entire front together with our military units and helped to establish communication at the most remote and inaccessible points.

Moreover, Azercell transferred 1 million AZN to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund to support the Azerbaijani Army fighting for the liberation of our lands in this vital period in the history of our country. The company made it possible to donate to the Armed Forces Assistance Fund anytime, anywhere through “Kabinetim” app. The mobile operator transferred 100 AZN to the balance of all journalists and film crew members sent to the frontline. Also, Azercell provided communication support to its subscribers in Ganja and Barda following the rocket attacks by the enemy, and completely covered the debts of the servicemen killed and wounded in the Great Patriotic War. Within the framework of the charitable initiatives of Azercell Volunteers, the company sent aid packages to our soldiers who took revenge on the enemy in battles, and continues campaigns to support the families of servicemen in various regions of the country.