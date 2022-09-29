Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Baku has hosted the world-famous 'She is Mercedes' project prepared by Mercedes-Benz to inspire women. At the event attended by successful women, the world-famous Turkish designer Rashit Baghzibaghli’s specially designed clothes were exhibited.

Mercedes-Benz's world-renowned 'She is Mercedes' project has been telling the stories of successful and inspiring women in many countries over the years through social media, magazines and projects, and continues to inspire them. The project proves that nothing is impossible by introducing women to the world and encourages other women to take the next step and not be afraid of challenges.

People and companies from culture, art, business, manufacturing, medicine, tourism, architecture, media, fashion industry and other sectors took part in the evening organized as a private dinner. After the motivational speeches of the speakers Aytan Mirzayeva and Noura Akremi, the demonstration of Rashit Bagzibagli, who is originally from Turkey and has shown his clothes at the most important fashion events in the world, took place.

The main goal of the "She is Mercedes" project, which has a wide audience, is to introduce successful and inspiring women to the society, to inspire others by appreciating their work, to encourage them to succeed and to take more steps in this business.

The event was attended by businesswomen from Ukraine, Turkiye, Russia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, France, Qatar and other countries. Nazenin Fara, Anna Chibishova, Sasha Ray, Luiza Sharahmetova, Nargiza Shukurova, Atefeh Karimi, Husniya Maharramova, Ayten Mirzoyeva, Noura Akremi, Rena Soltanova, Fidan Mustafayeva, Nigar Rufat, Gunel Behbudova, Fakhriya Khalafova, Nezrin Sadikhova, Gulshan Ismayilova, Gunel Adigozalova, Kamilla Verdiyeva, Gunay Musayeva, Samira Efendi, Emilya Yagubova, Shahnaz Ahadova and other businesswomen and businessmen participated in the event.

Millionaire Concept Network, which always surprises its guests with its successful projects, this time manages to excite its members and special guests in the best possible way. International "She is Mercedes" project, which takes place in many countries of the world and brings together successful women, was held in Baku.

The global project organized by Millionaire Concept Network and Led.az event took place on June 29 at Baku Marriott Boulevard Hotel.