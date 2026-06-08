® A chance to experience the FIFA 2026 final live: Birbank and Visa campaign concludes

The results of the “FIFA 2026 Final Match with Birbank” campaign, jointly organized by the country’s first digital bank, Birbank, and Visa, have been announced. The participant who fully met the campaign requirements has earned the opportunity to attend one of the world’s most prestigious sporting events and watch the FIFA 2026 Final live.

The winner has received two tickets to the FIFA 2026 Final, along with a fully organized travel package to the United States. The package includes four nights of accommodation, airport transfers, and transportation to and from the match and related events. This will allow the winner to enjoy one of football’s most memorable moments in comfort and create an unforgettable experience.

To mark the occasion, an award ceremony was held, during which the prize was officially presented to the winner. Representatives of Birbank and Visa attended the event.

Sharing his excitement, the winner, Sh. Mammadli, said: “Watching the FIFA World Cup Final live from the stadium is an incredible opportunity for me. Having all the travel arrangements taken care of makes the experience even more special. I am certain this will be one of the most unforgettable experiences of my life.”

As a reminder, under the terms of the campaign, the winner was selected from among customers who obtained a new Birbank Visa installment card and made purchases on the Birmarket platform. The grand prize was awarded to the participant with the highest purchase turnover during the campaign period.

Information about the winner is available at: www.b-b.az/xfhwdL

Birbank, the trademark of Kapital Bank and a provider of the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through a mobile application with more than 3 million active users, as well as the largest branch network in Azerbaijan, consisting of 114 branches and 53 service offices. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit birbank.az, call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.