Azerbaijan has taken a significant step forward in the field of wastewater treatment. For the first time, the Moving Bed Biofilm Reactor (MBBR) technology has been successfully implemented during the modernization of the wastewater treatment facility at Gabala Canning Factory, located within the Gabala Food Town. This innovative solution enhances the capacity of existing treatment systems, enabling a more efficient, environmentally friendly setup with low operating expenses and reduced energy consumption, fully aligned with the company’s sustainability goals.

As a result of the modernization of the Gabala Canning Factory wastewater treatment system, the facility’s daily treatment capacity has increased from 600 m³ to 2400 m³. This significant improvement marks a major step forward in ensuring both sustainable production and environmental protection within Gabala Food Town, where popular products such as Pepsi, Natura, Jalə, Zolotoy Sad, I'm tea, Mia, Chipsim and others are produced.

The implementation of MBBR technology in the area is not only a technological advancement but also a major step toward environmental sustainability and long-term development. The system’s high treatment efficiency helps conserve water resources, supports reuse, and reduces the discharge of harmful substances into rivers. This plays a crucial role in protecting the environment and maintaining healthy ecosystems. At the same time, access to clean water and a healthier environment improves the quality of life for local communities by reducing water-related diseases and minimizing risks to public health and nature. Environmentally responsible and sustainable operations also create favorable conditions for the development of agriculture and tourism in the region. This important initiative in improving wastewater management and enhancing ecological resilience contributes not only to Azerbaijan’s industrial and environmental policy but also to the well-being of its local population.

It should be noted that MBBR technology has already been widely adopted in large industrial and municipal wastewater treatment plants worldwide, including in United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland.

Operating under Novex Group LLC, Gabala Canning Factory stands out with its modern technology-based production process and high-quality products. The factory produces fruit juices, nectars, fruit concentrates, and both carbonated and non-carbonated soft drinks, which enjoy high demand in both local and international markets, securing a significant position in Azerbaijan’s food industry.