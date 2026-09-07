® Azercell and ADA University organize AI training program for students

AI4Real Bootcamp concludes

AI4Real Bootcamp, an intensive training program organized by ADA University with the support of Azercell, has concluded. The program gave university students the opportunity to develop practical AI skills and explore real-world applications of technology.

Following a competitive selection process, 26 students from 14 universities in Azerbaijan and abroad took part in the program.

During the training, students worked on real business cases, explored the application of AI across different industries and developed solutions to practical challenges. Sessions were led by ADA University faculty and industry experts.

Sabir Mardanov, Chief Artificial Intelligence Officer at Azercell, presented examples of AI applications in the telecommunications industry and discussed the role of technology in addressing business needs. Samir Mammadov, a lecturer at ADA University’s School of Information Technology and Engineering, along with other faculty members and invited experts, provided insights into the use of AI across different fields.

Through practical sessions and teamwork, students strengthened their knowledge of artificial intelligence and gained experience in solving complex problems and developing technological solutions.

All participants received certificates upon completion of the program. Five top-performing students were selected to participate in a hackathon to be jointly organized by Azercell and ADA University in the new academic year.

Azercell continues to support the development of AI skills and the next generation of professionals in this field, in line with the priorities of the Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028.