The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

® Azercell and AWS develop a technology platform for training AI models in Azerbaijani language

® Azercell and AWS develop a technology platform for training AI models in Azerbaijani language

Azercell Telecom has taken a significant step in advancing artificial intelligence capabilities for the Azerbaijani language. In partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS), the company has established a technology platform designed to support the training and optimization of large language models (LLMs) in Azerbaijani.

The initiative was recognized by AWS as a successful implementation case and featured on the company's official website, highlighting how advanced cloud infrastructure and AI technologies can be adapted to support languages with limited digital resources. This is particularly significant for Azerbaijan, as the development of artificial intelligence systems capable of effectively understanding and processing the national language is an important component of the country's digital transformation.

Building AI models for the Azerbaijani language presents a unique set of challenges due to the language's complex grammatical structure and the relatively limited availability of high-quality training datasets. The platform developed by Azercell and AWS helps address these challenges by improving training efficiency and enabling AI models to process significantly larger volumes of Azerbaijani-language text.

The initiative also reflects a growing global trend of collaboration between telecom operators and hyperscalers to accelerate innovation in cloud computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence. For Azercell, the partnership represents another milestone in the company's ongoing transformation from a traditional telecom company into a technology-driven digital services provider.

It should be noted that the localization of artificial intelligence solutions for the Azerbaijani language is being implemented in accordance with the Artificial Intelligence Strategy of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2025–2028. The technology platform developed as part of this initiative will serve as a foundation for the further development of the company's AI solutions, including intelligent virtual assistants, chatbots, and other digital services aimed at enhancing customer service quality and delivering a more personalized user experience.

Through investments in Azerbaijani-language AI technologies, Azercell continues to strengthen its digital capabilities while contributing to the development of the country's innovation ecosystem and supporting the broader adoption of advanced technologies across Azerbaijan.

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