® Azercell and the “Angel Investors School” connect startups and investors

The “Angel Investors School,” which has made a significant contribution to the development of angel investing in Azerbaijan’s startup ecosystem, is offering an even broader and more engaging program this year with the support of Azercell. The training sessions will take place in Baku from November 4 to 6, 2025 and will be conducted in English.

Within the program, participants will gain practical knowledge from leading local specialists and international experts from the United States who will share their hands-on insights on building startup portfolios, making smart investment decisions, and developing successful strategies.

Last year, more than 200 potential investors completed the program, gaining membership in the SABAH Angels club and collectively investing hundreds of thousands of dollars into promising startups.

Participants who complete the program and invest in startups within six months will enter a special draw, where five winners will receive an opportunity to visit Silicon Valley in 2026 with all expenses paid by organizers.

For more information, visit www.angelinvestor.az

The project is implemented with the support of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency and the SABAH Angels club.