® Azercell and UiPath join forces to drive business automation and AI adoption in Azerbaijan

The leading mobile operator introduces Robotic Process Automation (RPA) service for corporate clients

The leading mobile operator of the country continues its digital transformation journey by launching a new Robotic Process Automation (RPA) service, in strategic partnership with UiPath, (NYSE: PATH), a leading enterprise automation and AI software company. The collaboration aims to support local enterprises with streamlining operations, improving efficiency, and reducing manual workloads through intelligent automation.

Azercell’s new RPA service is designed to serve medium and large-scale businesses, enabling them to automate repetitive, time-consuming processes. By integrating automation into daily workflows, companies can significantly enhance accuracy, boost productivity, and redirect human resources toward more strategic, high-value tasks. For more information, please visit: https://www.azercell.com/en/corporate/iot/rpa.html

To explore new avenues in the partnership with UiPath and discuss the progress of Azercell’s RPA journey over the past year Zarina Zeynalova, CEO of “Azercell Telecom” LLC met with Mr. Tuğrul Cora, VP, Türkiye and Eastern Europe at UiPath.

“As a key player in Azerbaijan’s digital ecosystem, Azercell is committed to enabling businesses to unlock the full potential of automation,” said Zarina Zeynalova. “We have already implemented RPA in several directions at Azercell and witnessed first-hand how such automation enhances productivity, accuracy, and impacts overall business efficiency. By introducing this platform to our corporate clients, we aim to become their trusted partner in embracing this powerful technology—where artificial intelligence simplifies everyday tasks and transforms how business is done.”

Mr. Tuğrul Cora shared his thoughts on the collaboration: “We’ve been working closely with Azercell to support the company’s digital transformation, and they’ve already seen great results in terms of increased productivity and operational efficiency. We strongly believe that the accelerated adoption of AI-powered automation within the Azerbaijani market has the potential to enhance overall productivity and competitiveness. Through our partnership with Azercell, we aim to empower local businesses to embrace automation and AI, and to help them succeed in this new era of agentic AI.”

During the meeting, the two leaders also explored future strategic initiatives to further promote digital innovation in Azerbaijan.