® Azercell becomes an official partner of the Baku Flames International Festival of Creativity and Efficiency

“Azercell Telecom” LLC announces its role as the technology and innovation partner of the Baku Flames International Festival of Creativity and Efficiency, scheduled to take place on May 2–3 in Baku.

The festival will convene prominent local and international speakers, including professional teams from leading companies in the creative industry. Projects presented during the event will be evaluated by a panel of distinguished experts, featuring members of an esteemed international and local jury.

Over two days, Baku Flames will offer an engaging program of keynote speeches by renowned international speakers, along with panel discussions, workshops, and masterclasses focused on the latest trends and challenges in the creative sector.

As the main partner of the festival, Azercell will host a dynamic panel discussion on the opening day. The discussion will center around the "This Is the Way" social campaign, launched last year in collaboration between Azercell and Azerbaijan Judo Federation to promote a healthy lifestyle and raise public awareness about the harmful consequences of drug use. The panel will feature Sona Abbasova, Director of Corporate and Marketing Communications at Azercell, Rashad Rasullu, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, and acclaimed rapper Orkhan Zeynalli. The session will be moderated by Orkhan Karim, Director of the creative agency Endorphin.