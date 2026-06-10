® Azercell confirms compliance with ISO 10002:2018 international standard for customer feedback management

“Azercell Telecom” LLC has successfully renewed its certification under the ISO 10002:2018 international standard for customer complaint management, reaffirming the effectiveness of its customer feedback and complaint-handling processes. The surveillance audit was conducted by TÜV Austria Azerbaijan LLC.

ISO 10002:2018 sets internationally recognized requirements for the effective management of customer complaints, ensuring transparency, responsiveness, and continuous improvement in customer service processes. The successful completion of the audit confirms that the company’s processes for receiving, reviewing, and resolving customer complaints remain fully aligned with international best practices.

Azercell first obtained ISO 10002 certification in 2011. Since then, the company has continuously enhanced its customer feedback and complaint management processes, reinforcing its commitment to delivering a high-quality customer experience.

ISO (the International Organization for Standardization) is an independent, non-governmental international organization that develops and publishes globally recognized standards across a wide range of industries and sectors.

Customers can contact Azercell’s Customer Care Center 24/7 by dialing *1111 or via the landline numbers 012 490 49 49 (for prepaid subscribers) and 012 490 52 52 (for postpaid subscribers).