® Azercell supports first local stage of RobotChallenge competition

Global robotics competition will take place in Azerbaijan for the first time

The first local stage of RobotChallenge, one of the world’s most prestigious robotics and technology competitions, will take place in Azerbaijan on June 13–14, 2026, with the support of Azercell. RobotChallenge Azerbaijan 2026 will be held at the Baku Crystal Hall.

Founded in Austria and further developed into an international competition through its expansion in China, RobotChallenge has become a global platform for young innovators to showcase their skills in robotics, programming, engineering, artificial intelligence, and innovation. Bringing the competition to Azerbaijan will further promote STEAM education, strengthen the country’s innovation ecosystem, and inspire the next generation of technology professionals.

The competition will bring together participants from various age groups, who will present projects spanning robotics, programming, artificial intelligence, and innovation. Contestants will demonstrate their technical expertise and creative solutions across a range of competition categories.

Winners of the national stage will earn the opportunity to represent Azerbaijan at the international RobotChallenge finals in China, where they will compete alongside talented young innovators from around the world.

Further information about RobotChallenge Azerbaijan 2026 is available at www.robotchallenge.az.