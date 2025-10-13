® Azercell’s cybersecurity team achieves great success at CIDC 2025 – Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge!

"Cybercell" emerged as the as the vice-champion among 25 teams

The “CIDC 2025 – Critical Infrastructure Defence Challenge”, jointly organized by the State Service of Special Communication and Information Security and the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan, has successfully concluded in Baku.

In the “Cyberwarfare in Smart Cities” competition held within the framework of the event, Azercell Telecom’s cybersecurity team - Cybercell earned the coveted title of Vice-Champion. Over the two-day contest, specialists from the company’s Security Department demonstrated outstanding performance, successfully completing a series of complex tasks based on realistic cyber threat scenarios.

This year’s challenge brought together 20 local and, for the first time, 5 international teams from the United Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan. The competition aimed to strengthen participants’ knowledge and practical skills in cyber-defence, as well as their ability to effectively manage information systems during crisis situations. Competitors represented key sectors such as government institutions, critical infrastructure facilities, banking and telecommunications.

As part of CIDC 2025, a cybersecurity exhibition showcased solutions from 41 local and international companies presenting cutting-edge innovations in information security, risk management, and network protection. Azercell’s own innovative solutions attracted strong interest and positive feedback from participants and visitors.

In addition to providing reliable cybersecurity solutions for its business clients, Azercell Telecom places strong emphasis on developing professional expertise in this field. The company remains committed to supporting the strengthening of the national cybersecurity ecosystem and fostering the development of skilled professionals.