® “AzInTelecom” LLC becomes digital solutions partner of “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition — digital solutions for the restoration of Karabakh

Baku, October 6, AZERTAC

On October 14-16, the 5th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Restoration, Reconstruction and Development of Karabakh Exhibition – “Rebuild Karabakh”, dedicated to the restoration and reconstruction of Karabakh, will be held at the Baku Expo Center.

This year, the exhibition marks its first anniversary and will be held within the framework of the 30th Anniversary Caspian Construction Week, the region’s leading industrial platform for the construction sector.

Since its inception, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, has addressed a welcome letter to the participants and guests of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition held within Caspian Construction Week, which is traditionally read out during the official opening ceremony. Each year, the exhibition attracts the attention of leading local and international companies, further expanding both the number of participants and the scale of the exposition.

The “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition was first organised in 2021, following the historic Victory achieved by the valiant Azerbaijani Army under the leadership of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev, in the 44-day Patriotic War. At that time, the organisers decided to create a specialised platform dedicated to the restoration and reconstruction of the liberated territories, the strengthening of public–private partnership, and the presentation of the most promising projects.

Over the years, around 300 local and international companies have participated in the exhibition. From its first edition, the event has showcased several major reconstruction projects that are now successfully implemented in Karabakh — including the Fuzuli International Airport and the “Smart Village” project. Moreover, with the active participation of the Karabakh Revival Fund, panel sessions have been held to define the strategic directions of the restoration efforts.

An integral part of the exhibition is its social mission: to support the reconstruction of the liberated territories, each participating company contributes a donation to the Karabakh Revival Fund on the initiative of the organisers. From 2021 to date, a total of AZN 109,243.16 has been donated. This tradition remains an essential element of the exhibition and will be continued in the coming years.

One of the key events of this anniversary year will be the National Culinary Heritage Championship – “Karabakh Cup”, dedicated to the promotion of Karabakh cuisine and national culinary heritage. This project will provide an opportunity to present Karabakh’s rich culture to the international community.

The event programme will also place special emphasis on panel discussions dedicated to restoration and sustainable development. On the third day of the exhibition, a panel session titled “Bootcamp Platforms in the Liberated Territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan” will be held, featuring Majnun Mammadov, Minister of Agriculture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Shahmar Movsumov, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Head of the Department for Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration.

At the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition, companies will showcase their products and solutions in the fields of green energy, construction and building materials, agriculture, and security.

Thus, the exhibition combines business, social, and cultural dimensions, serving as an important platform for experience exchange and generating new ideas for the future development of Karabakh.

One of the country’s leading institutions specialising in the field of information and communication technologies, “AzInTelecom” LLC, is participating this year as the exhibition’s Digital Solutions Partner.

This partnership, established amid growing interest in the exhibition, ensures the integration of innovative approaches into the exhibition environment and highlights the importance of technological collaboration. Within the framework of this cooperation, “AzInTelecom” will take part in panel discussions, presenting its projects aimed at the restoration of Karabakh and showcasing the latest digital technologies to participants. This partnership opens up new opportunities for the company — strengthening brand reputation, establishing direct communication with clients, developing new solutions based on feedback, improving existing services, and fostering new partnerships.

Farrukh Farajullayev, Chief Commercial Officer of “AzInTelecom” LLC, shared his thoughts on the partnership, expressing pride in the company’s role as the Digital Solutions Partner of the “Rebuild Karabakh” exhibition:

“The restoration of Karabakh is possible not only through infrastructure projects but also through the implementation of modern technologies. Our cloud services and the SİMA ecosystem — including solutions such as SİMA İmza, SİMA Pay, and SİMA Access — enable citizens returning to the liberated territories to access fast, secure, and convenient services. In particular, the ability of residents to receive public and private services remotely will simplify their daily lives and help them save valuable resources.

Our goal is to contribute not only to the physical but also to the digital reconstruction of Karabakh. We believe that the use of “AzInTelecom”’s digital solutions by organisations involved in the restoration process will accelerate reconstruction works in the liberated areas and serve as a powerful driver for the region’s sustainable and innovative development within the framework of public–private partnership.”

Among the institutions supporting the event are the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the State Committee on Urban Planning and Architecture of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Shusha district, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Lachin district, the Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Kalbajar district, the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (KOBIA), the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO), the State Housing Construction Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MIDA), the National Confederation of Entrepreneurs (Employers) Organisations of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ASK), the Karabakh Revival Fund, and the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

The organisers of the event are “Caspian Event Organisers”, “Iteca Caspian”, and their international partners “ICA Events” and “Caspian Event Management FZ-LLC”. The Caspian Construction Week is actively supported by the Azerbaijan Exhibition Organisers Association (ASTA).

