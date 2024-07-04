® Bakcell launches VoWiFi technology for the first time in the country

Bakcell is the first company in Azerbaijan to launch a VoWiFi (Voice over Wi-Fi) calling service. The new service allows subscribers outside the country to call anywhere in the world at the Azerbaijan tariff, provided the Wi-Fi network is active on the smartphone.

It would suffice to have roaming and VoLTE/VoWiFi services active while traveling abroad.

What are the benefits of the VoWiFi service?

∙ Thanks to the VoWiFi service, a subscriber can receive incoming calls while roaming abroad for free.

∙ Even in places where there is no network, it will be possible to make a high-quality call from a mobile number via Wi-Fi.

∙ Calls made using the VoWiFi service abroad are charged at local rates. This helps to save additional costs for international calls.

You can check if your smartphone supports VoWiFi by dialing *309#. You can find more information on page bakcell.com/vowifi.

It should be noted that VoWiFi technology is one of the innovative products included in the new Bakcell brand strategy. The company plans to offer subscribers several new products shortly.