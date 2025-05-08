® “Baku Flames” Festival, held in partnership with Azercell, brings together global advertising and creative industry experts

The Baku Flames International Creativity and Effectiveness Festival was held in official partnership with Azercell Telecom. The event brought together leading global experts from the advertising and creative industries. Azercell’s special panel session, “Beyond the Tatami—Fighting for a Better Future,” held within the festival, garnered close interest from the participants.

The panel focused on the social impact of corporate partnerships, the promotion of a healthy lifestyle among youth, and the role of sports values in fostering community development.

Moderated by Orkhan Kerim, Director of the creative agency “Endorphin”, the session featured Sona Abbasova, Corporate and Marketing Communications department director at Azercell, Rashad Rasullu, Executive Vice President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, and renowned rap artist Orkhan Zeynalli.

Sona Abbasova emphasized that Azercell’s partnership with the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is founded on a deep and purposeful mission. She noted that this collaboration is built on shared values such as honesty, partnership, and community service – principles that form the foundation for impactful social initiatives like the "White Suits Girls" project. Sona Abbasova also reaffirmed Azercell’s commitment to creating a positive social impact through value-driven partnerships in the future.

Rashad Rasullu, for his part, spoke about the importance of another joint initiative with Azercell – the "I Promise" project: “Beyond fostering interest in judo and encouraging healthy lifestyles, this campaign also addresses the problem of bullying, which is relevant among young people and adolescents at the global level. By drawing attention to this challenge, we aim to promote the core judo values of respect, integrity, determination, and friendship, which are essential in shaping young minds”, he stated.

Renowned rap artist Orkhan Zeynalli, who wrote and performed the song specifically for the campaign, shared his thoughts on the “This is the Way” initiative, implemented in collaboration between Azercell and the Judo Federation. “Music was our first and strongest ally in this campaign, as it’s a powerful tool for self-expression and social change,” he said. “Through this project, we strive to inspire young people to avoid harmful habits and make conscious, positive life choices.”

