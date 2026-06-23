The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

® Bir Partners with Paysend to launch real-time international transfers in Azerbaijan

® Bir Partners with Paysend to launch real-time international transfers in Azerbaijan

Bir, the Caucasus’ first fully integrated e-commerce, banking and payments ecosystem, announces that it has partnered with UK-headquartered global payments platform Paysend to launch international money transfers for consumers in Azerbaijan.

The partnership enables international money transfers through Bir’s mobile wallet app, m10, allowing users to send funds to more than 140 countries and territories directly from their mobile phones.

By expanding digital cross-border payment capabilities, Bir is making international transfers faster, more transparent, and more convenient, helping people send money to family overseas, cover expenses abroad, and handle finances while travelling.

The launch comes amid growing demand for seamless digital services in Azerbaijan, the Caucasus’ most populous country, as consumers increasingly embrace digital payments and e-commerce.

Jalal Orujov, CEO of Payments at Bir, commented:

“International transfers are a critical service for users in Azerbaijan. By expanding Bir’s cross-border payment capabilities with Paysend, we are bringing the speed and simplicity of local transactions to international payments. This strengthens Bir’s role as a fast-growing financial ecosystem and supports Azerbaijan’s digital transformation, reinforcing its position as a strategic bridge between Europe and Asia. Faster, more secure, and more inclusive connectivity is helping build a more integrated regional digital economy.”

Danny May, Head of Enterprise at Paysend, added:

“To succeed in today's interconnected economy, businesses need access to reliable, scalable, and globally connected payment infrastructure. We're delighted to partner with Bir to help expand access to cross-border payments across more than 140 countries and territories. Together, we're enabling faster, more seamless money movement that supports consumers while helping drive greater financial connectivity worldwide.”

The Bir-Paysend partnership is designed to help customers move money more efficiently across borders. The Bir ecosystem now reaches approximately half of Azerbaijan’s population, fueling and supporting the growing uptake of digital financial services across the country. The introduction of instant international transfers via m10 is expected to further increase engagement across the Bir ecosystem, driving adoption of complementary services such as everyday banking via Birbank and online shopping through Birmarket.

About Bir

Bir is the first fully integrated banking, payments and e-commerce ecosystem of the Caucasus, redefining how people and businesses interact with daily services in Azerbaijan. Launched in 2025 to unite the country’s leading brands, including Birbank, the Birmarket e-commerce platform, Milliön payment terminals, and m10 e-wallet app, the Bir ecosystem reaches over 5 million users. Through its extensive ecosystem and strategic partnerships with Trendyol marketplace and the BakıKart transportation payment solution, Bir is building the foundation for Azerbaijan’s first and largest digital ecosystem for consumers and businesses.

For more information, visit: bir.az

About Paysend

Paysend is a financial technology business building the world's largest cross-border digital network. Paysend makes cross-border money movement faster, cheaper, and more accessible for consumers and enterprises — anywhere, in any currency, and through any method. Founded in 2017 with the introduction of card-to-card transfers, we now offer a comprehensive suite of financial solutions that go beyond traditional money transfers.

With a global reach and offices in London, Belgrade, Dublin, and Miami, Paysend serves over 11 million customers in 170+ countries. Paysend provides access to over 25 billion endpoints to make cross-border payments simple and accessible for everyone.

For more information, visit: paysend.com

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