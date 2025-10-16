® Birbank Biznes offering small business owners loans on favorable terms – 10,000 AZN for just 350 AZN per month

Do you have new ideas and big goals? Then your dreams are now closer than ever! If you are wondering, “How can I grow my business?”, make sure to take advantage of this new offer from Birbank Biznes, designed specifically for small business owners.

All you need to do is access the Birbank Biznes mobile app, and in just a few clicks, the funds will be in your account.

Birbank Biznes has launched a new campaign with favorable conditions for entrepreneurs who want to take a loan and implement their plans without delay. Until October 31, clients who take a microloan will pay only 350 AZN per month for every 10,000 AZN borrowed.

The campaign applies exclusively to loans issued through the Birbank Biznes mobile app, and, most importantly, without any additional fees.

As a product of Kapital Bank, Birbank Biznes is committed to supporting entrepreneurs and their businesses by offering innovative and convenient solutions for efficient business management. Birbank Biznes clients can receive assistance anytime through the live chat feature. To learn more about the Birbank Biznes system - designed to help entrepreneurs save time and streamline operations - visit https://birbank.business or call the information center at 896.