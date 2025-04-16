® Birbank’s exclusive spring campaign: Extra cashback for Birbank visa installment cardholders on online shopping

A special campaign for the spring season is being launched for Birbank customers. Within the campaign period from April 15 to April 29, Birbank Visa installment cardholders will have the opportunity to earn extra cashback on online payments.

During the campaign, an additional 5% cashback will be provided for all online payments of 50 AZN or more made with a Birbank Visa installment card. The maximum amount of extra cashback that can be earned during the campaign is 30 AZN.

For detailed information about the campaign terms: https://b-b.az/oek

Birbank, known for delivering the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through its mobile app with over 3 million active users, 118 branches, and 54 departments, making it the largest branch network in Azerbaijan. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of Pasha Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit https://birbank.az/, call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.