® Caspian Air Cargo Summit 2025 celebrates 10th edition with record participation and landmark announcements

The 10th edition of the Caspian Air Cargo Summit, hosted by Silk Way West Airlines at the Baku Convention Centre, concluded with record participation and major announcements, reinforcing Azerbaijan’s position as a strategic hub on the global logistics map.

More than 400 delegates from over 45 countries, including executives from DSV, Boeing, Airbus, Rolls-Royce, Atlas Air Worldwide, ACL Airshop, Hactl, Kales Group and other global companies, gathered in Baku to discuss the future of air cargo, logistics, and multimodal transport.

The summit highlighted Silk Way Group’s ambitious growth strategy and Azerbaijan’s rising role in Eurasian logistics. Central to these plans is the Alat Free Economic Zone Airport & Cargo Village project, covering 750 hectares. This state-of-the-art facility will integrate air, sea, road, and rail connections, with construction expected to finish by the end of 2026 and operations to commence in early 2027. Within this framework, Silk Way Group announced a joint venture with dnata as the handling operator, a memorandum of understanding with ExecuJet to develop business aviation and FBO services, and the establishment of a Gulfstream regional service center at the new airport.

Silk Way West Airlines is also advancing its fleet renewal program with the acquisition of 10 Boeing 777 and 4 Airbus A350 freighters, as part of one of the youngest and most efficient long-haul cargo fleets in the world. Conference sessions further examined the strategic rise of the Middle Corridor in global trade, the importance of digital innovation, sustainable aviation, and investment opportunities across Central Eurasia.

“The 10th edition of the Caspian Air Cargo Summit reflects not only the growth of this event over the past decades, but also the dynamism of our industry,” said Zaur Akhundov, President of Silk Way Group. “Together with our partners and customers, we continue to navigate challenges and seize opportunities that strengthen Azerbaijan’s role as a global logistics hub.”

Launched in 2006, the Caspian Air Cargo Summit has become the leading airfreight and logistics event in Central Asia and the Caucasus. Hosted by Silk Way West Airlines and organized by Euroavia International, the summit connects global industry leaders with the fast-evolving opportunities of the Middle Corridor.