® Caspian Legal Center announces launch of new podcast series “CLC Tax Talk”

Caspian Legal Center proudly announces the launch of new podcast series “CLC Tax Talk”. This series aims to provide insightful discussions on tax regulations and practices in Azerbaijan, featuring our tax experts from the Caspian Legal Center team: Firangiz Haydarova, Tax Manager and Maya Ahmadzada, Tax Lawyer have recorded the first episde.

The first episode is dedicated to Corporate Income Tax and Permanent Establishments in Azerbaijan as introductory topic. Here our team introduces the main topics such as corporate income tax regime, tax paymen and tax filing procedures, tax liabilities of resident and non-resident enterprises, the concept of permanent establishment, witholding taxes from Azerbaijani sources and the implementation of double tax treaties.

Our podcast is based on simple clarification of sophisticated topics, with real life examples from our Azerbaijani tax practice.

You may listen to the “CLC Tax Talks” series via our website and YouTube Platform:

