® CB Unibank Azerbaijan and BlueOrchard Finance Ltd. Sign Subordinated and Senior Facility Agreements for USD 23 Million

Commercial Bank Unibank Azerbaijan and Swiss impact investment manager BlueOrchard Finance Ltd. have signed subordinated and senior facility agreements in the total amount of USD 23 million.

13 mln USD out of 23 mln USD will be classified as Tier 2 capital in accordance with the regulations of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the requirements of international regulatory standards.

Overall loan facility will strengthen the bank’s regulatory capital position and support strategic priorities, including expanding financing to the micro and SME segments, where there is a strong demand for access to sustainable financial resources.

Heybat Gadirov, Acting Chairman of the Management Board of CB Unibank Azerbaijan, noted:

"Attracting subordinated financing from BlueOrchard is a significant achievement that reflects the confidence of the international investment community in our country and in our bank. Strengthening our capital base will enable us to increase lending in the micro and SME segments, providing support to self-employed individuals and small and medium enterprises that play an important role in the country’s sustainable economic development."

Ketevan Khuskivadze, Regional Director Eurasia, BlueOrchard Finance Ltd. commented:

“We are proud to initiate our cooperation with Unibank CB Azerbaijan, a dynamic financial institution committed to supporting the real economy. The financing provided through this transaction aligns closely with our mission to enhance access to capital for micro, small, and medium-sized enterprises in emerging markets.”

About Unibank CB Azerbaijan

Unibank CB Azerbaijan is one of the leading private banks in Azerbaijan, established in 1992. The bank offers a wide range of financial products and solutions for individuals and businesses, with particular attention to the needs of micro, small, and medium enterprises. Unibank consistently implements a strategy of sustainable growth, actively adopts modern banking technologies, and contributes to the economic development of the country. The bank’s activities are regulated by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan. www.unibank.az

About BlueOrchard Finance Ltd.

BlueOrchard is a leading global impact investment manager and member of the Schroders Group. As a pioneer of impact investing, the firm is dedicated to generating lasting positive impact for communities and the environment, while aiming at providing attractive returns to investors. BlueOrchard was founded in 2001, by initiative of the UN, as the first commercial manager of microfinance debt investments worldwide. Today, the firm offers impact investment solutions across asset classes, connecting millions of entrepreneurs in emerging and frontier markets with investors with the aim to make impact investment solutions accessible to all and to advance the conscious use of capital. Being a professional investment manager and expert in innovative blended finance mandates, BlueOrchard has a sophisticated international investor base and is a trusted partner of leading global development finance institutions. As of December 2024, BlueOrchard supported over 300 million people in emerging and frontier markets with its investments. For additional information, please visit: https://www.blueorchard.com/.