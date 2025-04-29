The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

® FCHAIN continues to support youth development: International session held in Gabala

With the sponsorship of Financial Chain Corporation (FCHAIN), which successfully operates in 18 countries worldwide, and organized by the European Youth Parliament Azerbaijan Public Union and the “Regional Development” Public Union, the “Gabala – 11th Outreach Session” was held on April 26–27 in Gabala, designated as the Youth Capital of the CIS countries.

FCHAIN, which consistently prioritizes youth development and the support of social initiatives, was represented at the event by the company’s Head of Public Relations, Gunel Musa. In her speech, she conveyed the greetings of FCHAIN’s Managing Partner, Zaur Gadirov, and provided detailed information about the company’s areas of activity and corporate social responsibility strategy.

“As Financial Chain Corporation, we consistently support initiatives aimed at developing young people’s knowledge and skills. We believe that sessions like this not only help shape youth’s analytical thinking, debate, and decision-making abilities but also encourage them to become driving forces in society. We are proud to stand by youth on every platform where their voices are heard,” Gunel Musa said in her address.

She also spoke about FCHAIN’s contributions to biodiversity protection, the promotion of sports, and the empowerment of youth potential. Highlighting the opportunities created for young people to become active members of society and play a leading role in the country’s future, she wished success to all participants of the session.

During the official opening ceremony, FCHAIN was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the organizers for its support. Later, participants gathered for a commemorative photo.

It is worth noting that the main goal of the Outreach Session was to provide a unique platform for participants to develop active citizenship skills, engage in in-depth discussions on various topical issues, and improve their analytical thinking, debate, and critical reasoning abilities.

Share news on social media

Follow us on social network

Other news in this section

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister talks with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikkayil Jabbarov on telephone
  • 29.04.2025 [20:53]

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister talks with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikkayil Jabbarov on telephone

Azerbaijan to purchase $26 million worth of locomotives and spare parts from China
  • 29.04.2025 [19:12]

Azerbaijan to purchase $26 million worth of locomotives and spare parts from China

Azerbaijani experience and investments can play a key role in promoting economic growth in Afghanistan - INTERVIEW
  • 29.04.2025 [18:59]

Azerbaijani experience and investments can play a key role in promoting economic growth in Afghanistan - INTERVIEW

Sixth meeting of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council held
  • 29.04.2025 [18:47]

Sixth meeting of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council held

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Attends 105th CIS Economic Council Meeting in Tashkent
  • 29.04.2025 [17:11]

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Attends 105th CIS Economic Council Meeting in Tashkent

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for air connectivity
  • 29.04.2025 [12:28]

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for air connectivity

Access to "digital.login" via "SİMA İmza" increases 118-Fold
  • 29.04.2025 [12:11]

Access to "digital.login" via "SİMA İmza" increases 118-Fold

Oil prices fall in global markets
  • 29.04.2025 [10:54]

Oil prices fall in global markets

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets
  • 29.04.2025 [10:47]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

Pakistani Deputy Prime Minister talks with Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikkayil Jabbarov on telephone

  • [20:53]

Britain hit by unusual power activity hours before Spain blackout

  • [20:52]

Azerbaijani film to be screened at 11th Alexandria International Short Film Festival

  • [20:51]

ICESCO Regional Office officially opens in Baku

  • [20:35]

Azerbaijani savate fighters capture four medals in Bulgaria

  • [20:25]

We neutralized 59 newly planted mines in Talish village direction, says victim at Ruben Vardanyan’s trial

  • [20:24]

10 international cooperation memorandums signed during forum held in Baku

  • [19:43]

Salvatore Caiata: Cooperation in the construction sector will contribute to the economic growth of Italy and Azerbaijan

  • [19:13]

Azerbaijan to purchase $26 million worth of locomotives and spare parts from China

  • [19:12]

Azerbaijan government mission visits Bangladesh to discuss bilateral ties and cooperation

  • [19:00]

Azerbaijani experience and investments can play a key role in promoting economic growth in Afghanistan - INTERVIEW

  • [18:59]

UK Minister of State informed about Armenia’s landmine threat

  • [18:50]

Sixth meeting of Azerbaijan-Saudi Arabia Joint Business Council held

  • [18:47]

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: We strongly reject statement made by Council of Europe Commissioner for Human Rights

  • [18:19]

Baku hosts panel discussion on “Bridging Borders”

  • [18:19]

® With the Support of Kapital Bank, the republic championship for teachers in “What? Where? When?” game concludes

  • [18:16]

Victim testimony at Vardanyan's trial: 14 of my fellow soldiers were killed during attack by Armenian armed groups

  • [18:05]

Azerbaijan unanimously accepted into circle of Hotelstars Union

  • [17:42]

Azerbaijan’s First Deputy Prime Minister Attends 105th CIS Economic Council Meeting in Tashkent

  • [17:11]

ICESCO Director General visits Western Azerbaijan Community

  • [16:48]

Citizens of Belarus, Russia, Ukraine in bus crash outside Warsaw

  • [16:18]

Restaurant fire kills at least 22 in China

  • [16:08]

Bad weather postpones return of Chinese astronauts to Earth

  • [16:07]

International dermatology experts to convene in Abu Dhabi for AIDA 2025

  • [15:59]

ICESCO to establish regional office in Azerbaijan

  • [15:48]

® Femmes Digitales' 10th regional mentorship program inspires girls in Ganja

  • [15:45]
Another 39 families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

Another 39 families relocated to Sarijali village of Aghdam district receive house keys VIDEO

Grand Slam doubles champion Max Purcell accepts an 18-month doping ban

  • [15:28]

Mark Carney's Liberal Party wins Canada election – reports

  • [15:21]

15 more families relocated to Khojaly’s Ballija village receive house keys

  • [15:20]

BHOS hosts conference on ‘Impact of Artificial Intelligence on Future of Labor and Energy’

  • [15:15]

Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar holds talks with UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan

  • [15:13]

“Global South Rising: The Bandung Spirit and the Right for Sovereign Futures” - Panel session

  • [15:11]

Kyrgyzstan and Turkiye aim to increase trade turnover to $5 billion

  • [15:09]

Why are Israeli archaeologists baffled by this 1,500-year-old menorah symbol?

  • [14:32]

Italian MPs visit Alley of Honors and Victory Park

  • [14:15]

At least 41 civilians killed, scores injured in RSF shelling in Sudan’s El-Fasher, army says

  • [13:29]

® FCHAIN continues to support youth development: International session held in Gabala

  • [13:08]

Azerbaijan claims Grand Prix award at 4th International Bakhshi Art Festival in Khiva

  • [13:03]

Masoud Pezeshkian describes his visit to Azerbaijan as a prelude to opening new horizons for cooperation

  • [13:00]

Cycling in City of London rises by more than 50%

  • [12:54]

President of Arab Platform: Azerbaijan prioritizes issues of fair development

  • [12:44]

Heads of Azerbaijan’s political parties visit liberated territories

  • [12:40]

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for air connectivity

  • [12:28]

Breakthrough discovery: A massive glowing hydrogen cloud found near solar system

  • [12:17]

Access to "digital.login" via "SİMA İmza" increases 118-Fold

  • [12:11]

“Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" Forum continues with panel discussions

  • [12:11]

Austrian President responds to letter from Azerbaijani community on occasion of Easter

  • [12:01]

Azerbaijan’s Combined Arms Army holds training session with reservists

  • [11:53]

UN launches network to support victims and survivors of terrorism

  • [11:44]

BHOS team wins GreenTech competition

  • [11:31]

A delegation of Bulgaria's Vazrazhdane signs cooperation agreement with United Russia party

  • [11:29]

Baku hosts international conference on Afghanistan

  • [11:22]

National Statistics Office of Mongolia elected as Governing Council member of UN Statistical Institute for Asia and Pacific

  • [11:20]

Khankendi to host 6th Summer Camp of Diaspora Youth

  • [11:15]

Oil prices fall in global markets

  • [10:54]

Dopamine signals when a fear can be forgotten, study shows

  • [10:52]

Baby weighing 1 kg undergoes successful heart surgery in Kazakhstan’s Shymkent

  • [10:52]

Azerbaijani oil price declines in global markets

  • [10:47]

Azerbaijan’s artillery units carry out combat firing

  • [10:43]

Arsenal, PSG to lock horns as Champions League final looms large

  • [10:37]

Firefighters in all-out efforts to contain main blaze in South Korea’s Daegu

  • [10:35]

Global warming may stop summertime school sports in Japan from 2060s

  • [10:19]

Power returning in Spain and Portugal after large parts hit by blackout

  • [10:18]

China launches internet satellite group

  • [10:15]

“Solidarity in Action: Strengthening Global South NGOs for a New and Fair World" Forum kicks off in Baku

  • 28.04.2025 [23:48]

2nd International Opera Festival of Fidan Hajiyeva features songs composed to Leyla Aliyeva’s poems

  • 28.04.2025 [23:15]

President of Iran concludes official visit to Azerbaijan

  • 28.04.2025 [23:04]
Baku hosted Azerbaijan-Iran business forum President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian attended the event VIDEO

Baku hosted Azerbaijan-Iran business forum
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian attended the event VIDEO

Video footage of occupation of Shusha district by Armenian Armed forces was shown in court VIDEO

Video footage of occupation of Shusha district by Armenian Armed forces was shown in court VIDEO

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament offers condolences to Speaker of Iran’s Islamic Consultative Assembly

  • 28.04.2025 [22:24]

President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian visits Bibiheybat Mosque

  • 28.04.2025 [21:44]
Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran made press statements VIDEO

Presidents of Azerbaijan and Iran made press statements VIDEO

Baku hosts conference on "The Impact of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence on Workplaces”

  • 28.04.2025 [21:11]

Ambassador of China: A total of 369 trains traveled along Trans-Caspian International Transport Route in 2024

  • 28.04.2025 [20:34]

Bako Sahakyan confirms his involvement in occupation of Shusha

  • 28.04.2025 [20:28]

President Pezeshkian: Iran and Azerbaijan can be a crossroads connecting East to West and North to South

  • 28.04.2025 [20:24]

Ambassador: China will continue to strongly support Azerbaijan in safeguarding country’s main interests, as well as ensuring its sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity

  • 28.04.2025 [20:12]

Violin used in 1997 Titanic film sells for £54k

  • 28.04.2025 [20:06]

President of Iran: Our universities can share experiences with each other

  • 28.04.2025 [20:00]

Representatives of South Korean Embassy visit BHOS

  • 28.04.2025 [19:55]

Masoud Pezeshkian: Azerbaijan and Iran are a hub for trade, science, experience, and technology exchange

  • 28.04.2025 [19:54]

Bournemouth 1-1 Man Utd: Rasmus Hojlund scores 96th-minute equalizer to earn Ruben Amorim's men a point on the coast

  • 28.04.2025 [19:46]

President Ilham Aliyev: The Araz Corridor project attracts significant attention both in our region and globally

  • 28.04.2025 [19:44]

Lu Mei: China supports the upgrading of Azerbaijan’s legal status in the SCO

  • 28.04.2025 [19:34]

Putin announces truce on eve of Victory Day

  • 28.04.2025 [19:34]

Iranian companies invited to participate in infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan

  • 28.04.2025 [19:32]

President: Azerbaijan and Iran participate in important international projects

  • 28.04.2025 [19:13]

Presidential Library hosts event marking 102nd anniversary of Academician Zarifa Aliyeva

  • 28.04.2025 [19:07]

President Ilham Aliyev: Agreements reached during the visit reaffirm Iran-Azerbaijan friendship and brotherhood

  • 28.04.2025 [19:05]

President of Iran: Karabakh is an integral part of Azerbaijan, and we respect this

  • 28.04.2025 [18:53]
President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held expanded meeting with President of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian VIDEO

® Birbank Biznes brings together entrepreneurs in the region

  • 28.04.2025 [18:28]

Azerbaijani Greco-Roman wrestler claims gold in Hungary

  • 28.04.2025 [18:24]

Azerbaijani delegation attends 6th ECO Ministerial Meeting on Tourism

  • 28.04.2025 [18:12]

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian pays tribute to Azerbaijani martyrs in Baku

  • 28.04.2025 [18:10]

Nottingham Forest 0-2 Man City: Rico Lewis and Josko Gvardiol send Pep Guardiola's side into FA Cup final

  • 28.04.2025 [18:09]

UPEACE Ambassador: Azerbaijan plays leading role in ensuring solidarity and cooperation

  • 28.04.2025 [17:55]

Azerbaijan assumes chairmanship of Global South NGO Platform

  • 28.04.2025 [17:52]

Iranian President pays tribute to Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • 28.04.2025 [17:35]