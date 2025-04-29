® FCHAIN continues to support youth development: International session held in Gabala

With the sponsorship of Financial Chain Corporation (FCHAIN), which successfully operates in 18 countries worldwide, and organized by the European Youth Parliament Azerbaijan Public Union and the “Regional Development” Public Union, the “Gabala – 11th Outreach Session” was held on April 26–27 in Gabala, designated as the Youth Capital of the CIS countries.

FCHAIN, which consistently prioritizes youth development and the support of social initiatives, was represented at the event by the company’s Head of Public Relations, Gunel Musa. In her speech, she conveyed the greetings of FCHAIN’s Managing Partner, Zaur Gadirov, and provided detailed information about the company’s areas of activity and corporate social responsibility strategy.

“As Financial Chain Corporation, we consistently support initiatives aimed at developing young people’s knowledge and skills. We believe that sessions like this not only help shape youth’s analytical thinking, debate, and decision-making abilities but also encourage them to become driving forces in society. We are proud to stand by youth on every platform where their voices are heard,” Gunel Musa said in her address.

She also spoke about FCHAIN’s contributions to biodiversity protection, the promotion of sports, and the empowerment of youth potential. Highlighting the opportunities created for young people to become active members of society and play a leading role in the country’s future, she wished success to all participants of the session.

During the official opening ceremony, FCHAIN was awarded a certificate of appreciation by the organizers for its support. Later, participants gathered for a commemorative photo.

It is worth noting that the main goal of the Outreach Session was to provide a unique platform for participants to develop active citizenship skills, engage in in-depth discussions on various topical issues, and improve their analytical thinking, debate, and critical reasoning abilities.