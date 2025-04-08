Zuleykha Shabanova, talented gymnast officially supported by Financial Chain Corporation (FCHAIN), won first place at the “GymStar Cup” International Gymnastics Championship.

FCHAIN is proud to congratulate its sponsored athlete, Zuleykha Shabanova, on her remarkable victory at the prestigious “GymStar Cup” International Gymnastics Championship. The young Azerbaijani gymnast claimed first place, adding another brilliant achievement to her rapidly growing list of international accolades.

Zuleykha’s elegant routines, precise technique, and unwavering determination impressed both judges and spectators alike, earning her the top spot in a competition that brought together some of the most promising young talents in rhythmic gymnastics from around the world.

This victory is yet another testament to Zuleykha’s relentless training and passion for the sport.

FCHAIN, as Pro Sport Gymnastics Club and Zuleykha’s official sponsor, is honored to support the young gymnast’s athletic journey. The company provides her with essential resources including professional sportswear, equipment, travel and accommodation expenses, and medical insurance. FCHAIN’s ongoing commitment to youth development and excellence in sports reflects its broader mission of empowering future generations.

“Zuleykha continues to inspire with her grace, dedication, and ambition,” said Zaur Gadirov, FCHAIN Managing Partner. “Her success is not only a personal victory but a source of pride for FCHAIN and for Azerbaijani sports.”

With her latest win at the “GymStar Cup”, Zuleykha Shabanova cements her status as one of the most promising young gymnasts on the international stage. Financial Chain Corporation (FCHAIN) looks forward to supporting her future achievements and cheering her on as she reaches even greater heights.