® Femmes Digitales' 10th regional mentorship program inspires girls in Ganja

On April 26, 2025, Femmes Digitales – “Supporting Women in Tech” Public Union successfully organized the 10th jubilee regional STARTECH Conference at 2nd Ganja Regional ASAN Service Center. The event aimed to expand digital education and inspire schoolgirls from rural areas to explore technology and innovation as future career paths.

The conference, held with organizational support from “ASAN xidmət” and the Ministry of Science and Education, gathered 70–80 girls aged 12–16 from Ganja and surrounding villages. The program was powered by financial support from PASHA TECHNOLOGY, BESTCOMP Group, Fominov Consulting, B.EST Solutions, and STEP IT Academy, with robotics and AI workshops provided by leading industry experts. The organizational support was provided by Bloom Group, and information support from InfoСity magazine.

The conference opened with a welcoming speech by Mr. Farid Yagubov, Director of the 2nd Ganja Regional "ASAN xidmət" Center. Then participants engaged in an energizing icebreaker session, followed by a motivational talk from presenters, sharing the personal journey of mentors into the tech world. The schoolgirls explored the future of various professions — learning which careers will evolve, and which may disappear.

A highlight of the day was the "AI Adventures in Real Life" workshop, where participants learned how artificial intelligence is already shaping different industries. They experimented with creating prompts for ChatGPT, writing lyrics, and creating songs by creatively using AI tools.

Girls participated in the "Robotics is for Girls!" hands-on session powered by STEP IT Academy, where they built real robots, coded instructions, and tested their creations, discovering that technology is accessible, exciting, and within their reach.

Jana Krimpe, Founder and Chairwoman of Femmes Digitales: - "Seeing so many bright girls from the regions of Azerbaijan discover their potential in technology reminds me why we started Femmes Digitales. Our 10th Regional STARTECH Mentorship Program in Ganja was a true milestone — not only because of recording number of 16 joined incredible mentors, but also because of the overwhelming positive feedback from the girls themselves. Their excitement, curiosity, and confidence grew before our eyes. This event once again proved that initiatives like ours are not just important — they are essential. When we bring real role models, practical experiences, and encouragement directly to the regions, we are opening doors that may have otherwise remained closed. We are showing these girls that the future of technology is not far away — it is theirs to create. I am proud of what we are building together: a community where every girl, no matter where she is from, can see herself as a leader, innovator, and changemaker in the digital world."

The STARTECH 2025 event strengthened the girls' digital literacy and broadened their understanding of future STEM career opportunities, both in Azerbaijan and internationally. Special attention was given to introducing educational pathways in ICT and encouraging the girls to dream big about their futures in tech.

Once again, STARTECH proved to be a powerful platform to spark a passion for technology among schoolgirls from rural areas. The program showcased inspiring role models, provided practical digital skills, and built the participants’ confidence to pursue tech careers.

About the STARTECH Regional Program:

Launched in 2016, STARTECH has reached over 3,000 schoolgirls across Azerbaijan, with regional events held in Masalli, Gabala, Guba, Shamakhi, Mingachevir, Lankaran, Ismayilli, Sheki, Nakhchivan, and now Ganja. The initiative plays a critical role in encouraging girls to pursue vocational and higher education in ICT fields through mentorship, real-life examples, and interactive learning.