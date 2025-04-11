® Final stage of Azerbaijan Business Case competition successfully completed with support of Birbank

The Azerbaijan State News Agency

In addition to providing financial services, Birbank is actively involved in initiatives aimed at developing the knowledge and skills of young people. The bank makes a significant contribution to preparing qualified and educated professionals for the labor market. One such initiative is the Azerbaijan Business Case Olympiad. The final stage of this project, which helps young people gain practical experience and become more competitive in the business world, was successfully completed. With the support of Birbank, this initiative was organized by the Azerbaijan Alumni Association (AAA), composed of Azerbaijani graduates educated in the United States.

The final stage of the project was held at ADA University. The opening speech was delivered by Nazrin Guliyeva, Chair of the Azerbaijan Alumni Association, who spoke about the goals of the project and the opportunities it offers young people. In his speech, Deputy Director of Kapital Bank, Shakir Mammadyarov, highlighted the bank’s efforts to support the personal and professional development of youth: “This Olympiad gives students the opportunity to apply their theoretical knowledge in practice. Economic models, management strategies, and analytical methods studied at universities come to life here. Students go beyond theory, they work on real business problems, make decisions and analyze the outcomes. At the same time, the competition enhances their self-presentation and public speaking skills. As one of the largest employers in the country, we advocate for the involvement of professional, talented, and well-prepared young people in the business world. That is why we support such initiatives and stand by the youth.”

Then, the four finalist teams presented their business solutions for the given case in front of the jury and attendees. The teams demonstrated analytical and strategic thinking in solving real business problems and stood out with their innovative proposals.

Based on the jury’s evaluations, the winners of the competition were announced. Team 14 from the Azerbaijan State University of Economics secured third place and received a monetary prize of 2,000 AZN. Team 20, also from the same university, came in second with a prize of 4,000 AZN. The first place was awarded to Team 16 from ADA University, which won the grand prize of 8,000 AZN.

The championship began in January of this year. In total, 91 teams applied to participate. Of these, 26 teams passed the qualifying rounds and took part in the Business Academy and ABCC sessions. From the 16 teams that reached the semifinals, only 4 strongest teams earned the right to compete in the final.

Birbank, known for delivering the latest digital innovations and banking products, serves its customers through its mobile app with over 3 million active users, 119 branches, and 54 departments, making it the largest branch network in Azerbaijan. Until 2025, the bank operated under the name Kapital Bank, the country’s first bank and it’s a part of Pasha Holding. Kapital Bank continues its activities as a financial institution. For more information about the bank’s products and services, you can visit https://birbank.az/, call the 196 Information Center, or reach out through the bank’s various social media pages.

 

