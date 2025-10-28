® Football and entertainment together – special discount on the Digiturk package from CityNet TV!

New subscribers to CityNet TV can now get the Digiturk package at a special discount along with the TV Plus service. As part of the campaign, subscribers can join the CityNet TV Plus + Digiturk package for only 19.99 AZN per month instead of 26.99 AZN.

This opportunity for football and entertainment fans allows CityNet TV users to enjoy the excitement of live sports and high-quality entertainment at the same time.

Subscribers can take advantage of this discounted price for a full year (12 months). The offer is valid for customers who subscribe by December 31, 2025.

To benefit from the special discount, you can contact *1177.

Within the Digiturk package, sports enthusiasts can watch Turkish Super League football matches and other sports events in high quality on BeIN Sports International, BeIN Sports 2, BeIN Sports 3, and BeIN Sports 4 channels. For entertainment and movie fans, popular channels such as BeIN Iz, BeIN Gurme, and BeIN Movies are offered. In addition, the VoD catalog, featuring over 1,000 films and series across various genres, provides viewers with access to premium content. On CityNet TV, alongside Digiturk, users can also watch channels such as BluTV, Setanta Sports, Dizi Channel, and FilmBox. Additionally, users can easily access popular apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Spotify directly through the platform.

About CityNet

Azerbaijan's leading internet provider, CityNet (trademark owned by Uninet LLC), offers high-speed fixed internet, telephone line and digital TV services. CityNet has an extensive service network in Baku and various regions of Azerbaijan. Further details about the company are available on the official website at www.citynet.az. Uninet LLC operates within Azerconnect Group, which is part of NEQSOL Holding, an international group of companies with operations across multiple industries and countries.