® Forbes Georgia and Caspian Energy Club to hold joint forum

Gunel Guliyeva, Managing Director of Caspian Energy Club International, and Shota Digmelashvili, Editor-in-Chief of Forbes Georgia, representing Caspian Energy Club and Forbes Georgia respectively, have signed a memorandum of mutual cooperation and joint initiatives.

The main objective of the document is to further deepen economic cooperation in the region, address strategically important issues at the business community level, and create a favorable environment for promoting innovative projects.

In accordance with the memorandum, the city of Batumi will host the first session of the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum on September 4, 2025, co-organized by Caspian Energy Club and Forbes Georgia. This was officially announced by Gunel Guliyeva, Chair of the Forum’s Organizing Committee and Managing Director of Caspian Energy Club International.

Batumi was chosen as the location for the first session of the 13th International Caspian Energy Forum due to its geostrategic position. According to Gunel Guliyeva, Georgia is currently a strategic region where several transnational projects in transport, energy, and infrastructure are being implemented. “Georgia’s access to the Black Sea positions the country as a key transit hub between the Caspian and European regions. A new architecture of transport and energy cooperation is currently taking shape here. The 13th International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 will serve as an effective platform for analytical evaluation of these processes, as well as for political and economic development,” Gunel Guliyeva said.

“This forum comes at a pivotal moment, as the Caspian–Black Sea region redefines its economic significance in the global landscape. Azerbaijan’s visionary approach to regional connectivity, energy diversification, and infrastructure development sets a powerful example. By joining forces with Caspian Energy Club, Forbes Georgia is proud to help shape a platform where business, policy, and foresight converge to generate real impact across the region,” Shota Dighmelashvili, Editor-in-Chief, Forbes Georgia, noted.

The event will be held in a closed format and will host leaders of various companies, representatives from international organizations, associations, financial institutions, independent experts, and think tanks. Forum sessions will be held in the Davos format — short presentations followed by interactive panel discussions. This format will encourage the exchange of ideas, exploration of cooperation opportunities, and in-depth analysis of the topics discussed.

Two key panels will center on the forum’s main focus — green energy and the Middle Corridor — covering the most pressing issues for strategic regional cooperation.

In the first panel titled “Production, Transmission, and Financing of Green Energy,” participants will discuss ongoing and planned energy projects in the region, the increasing demand for renewable energy sources amid climate change, as well as technological solutions and financing models. The session will also address the integration of Trans-Caspian routes with European corridors, the development of green energy infrastructure in the context of public-private partnerships and support from international financial institutions, and the potential creation of a unified energy platform among countries of the South Caucasus, Central Asia, and Europe.

“In this context, Azerbaijan and Georgia are considered strategic partners and key transit countries for the Green Energy Corridor. They serve as essential connection points for infrastructure linking the region’s renewable energy potential to European Union consumers. Meanwhile, large-scale projects and investment initiatives in regional transport infrastructure underscore the development of a sustainable and integrated transportation system,” Gunel Guliyeva noted.

The second panel, titled “Ports and Logistics — An Overview of the Supporting Structure of the Middle Corridor,” will focus on the development of ports and multimodal infrastructure along the Middle Corridor, which plays a crucial role in Eurasian trade. The panel will examine the strategic role of the Aktau, Baku, and Batumi ports in forming a sustainable multimodal transport corridor; the synchronization of sea and land transport operations; steps to enhance throughput capacity; the functional role of logistics centers in economic development; and investment opportunities in related sectors. It will also address the economic importance of logistics hubs from Batumi to Alat as engines of growth, along with investment prospects in logistics, freight, and customs. Participants will also discuss the infrastructure constraints, regulatory frameworks, and cargo management challenges Georgia faces in its geostrategic role as a transit hub between the Caspian region and the European Union.

According to Gunel Guliyeva, “In today’s world, logistics is no longer just an economic activity — it is also a strategic factor in ensuring regional stability and sustainable development. The forum will provide an opportunity to synchronize strategies in this field, establish common standards, and attract long-term investment in infrastructure.”

The 13th International Caspian Energy Forum 2025 is being held in close cooperation with Forbes Georgia magazine. The National Business Association of Azerbaijan and various regional business clubs are also among the supporting organizations. Gunel Guliyeva emphasized that holding the event in partnership with Forbes Georgia reflects its international status and strategic importance.

The forum aims to achieve the following objectives: establish effective networking among companies in the energy and logistics sectors; create working groups to coordinate the green energy corridor; present investment projects related to port and transport infrastructure; and develop recommendations for establishing a regional energy and logistics consortium. Based on the outcomes of the sessions, analytical reports will be published in Caspian Energy Journal and Forbes Georgia.

It is worth noting that the Caspian Energy Forum was initiated by Caspian Energy Club and serves as an international platform bringing together key sectors driving economic development across the Caspian–Black Sea region. The forum is traditionally held in countries such as Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Türkiye, and Georgia, and is considered one of the region’s leading events in the fields of energy, logistics, investment, and sustainable development.

Entrepreneurs - members of Caspian Energy Club - will be able to benefit from all existing services within the unified ecosystem, as well as from legal, financial, tourism, consulting, and other services. A global loyalty program integrated into the ecosystem will also be implemented.

Established in 2002 by major transnational, state, and private oil, gas, and energy companies, and headquartered in Baku, Caspian Energy Club is a dynamic international business networking platform uniting more than 5,000 companies from 50 countries.

Caspian Energy Club actively participates in business-government dialogue and focuses on improving the investment and business climate in Azerbaijan and other countries where it operates.

Caspian Energy Club International was established in 2023 to oversee the Club’s international projects and manage its foreign offices - operating in 63 cities worldwide - under unified standards.

The Azerbaijan National Business Association (MILLI.BIZ) — which operates under this structure and plans to open representative offices in 100 countries over the next seven years — is a unified business platform representing Azerbaijani entrepreneurs both domestically and abroad. It promotes products and services from the regions to international markets and plays an active role in attracting foreign investment to Azerbaijan’s regions.