® Holcim Azerbaijan introduces “green products” at the international construction exhibition BakuBuild 2025

This year at the BakuBuild construction exhibition, Holcim Azerbaijan is showcasing a wide range of innovative green products designed for both construction companies and private consumers.

“Holcim Azerbaijan has become the first company in the field of building materials production in Azerbaijan to receive an EPD (Environmental Product Declaration) verified by independent international auditors,” noted Sergiu Stoicov, CEO of Holcim Azerbaijan. “Obtaining this certificate is a strong confirmation of our commitment to supporting the green development of the construction industry in Azerbaijan.”

At the same time, Holcim is presenting its TECTOR dry mixes and adhesives, known for their wide range of applications. These products are ideal for flooring and tile installation, thermal and waterproof insulation, decorative façades, and repair works. The company is also demonstrating CORSO chemical admixtures, used in cement production and large-scale construction projects. CORSO improves concrete quality and helps save resources in the production process. These solutions not only enhance productivity but also have a positive impact on the environment.

For the first time this year, Holcim is also introducing the new TONE paint series, suitable for both small-scale repairs and large construction projects.

In addition, the company is showcasing its innovative and eco-friendly GEOBRICK. Made from natural limestone and cement, this brick has a smooth surface that reduces the need for plastering, accelerates construction, and gives walls a neat appearance. Thanks to this material, the walls of a 120 m² house can be completed in just six weeks.

Each of these solutions reflects Holcim’s philosophy -“Building progress for people and the planet” - contributing to the creation of an ecological and sustainable construction environment across various regions of Azerbaijan.