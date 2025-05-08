® Kapital Bank announced acceptance of applications for bonds worth 30 million AZN
On May 7, 2025, Kapital Bank launched the subscription process for bonds in the total amount of 30 million AZN. Applications can be submitted at all branches and service centers of the bank, and the subscription will last until May 21, 2025.
The bonds are denominated in AZN and offer an annual yield of 11%. The nominal value of each bond is 100 AZN. Interest payments are made monthly — every 30 days — and the bond maturity period is 1 year.
This attractive offer on the financial market provides investors with the opportunity to earn a stable monthly income. Please note that all subscription-related fees are fully covered by the bank.
Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 118 branches and 54 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.
