® Kapital Bank announced acceptance of applications for bonds worth 30 million AZN

On May 7, 2025, Kapital Bank launched the subscription process for bonds in the total amount of 30 million AZN. Applications can be submitted at all branches and service centers of the bank, and the subscription will last until May 21, 2025.

The bonds are denominated in AZN and offer an annual yield of 11%. The nominal value of each bond is 100 AZN. Interest payments are made monthly — every 30 days — and the bond maturity period is 1 year.

This attractive offer on the financial market provides investors with the opportunity to earn a stable monthly income. Please note that all subscription-related fees are fully covered by the bank.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding.