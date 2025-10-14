The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

® Kapital Bank announces financial results for the third quarter of 2025

The country’s first bank, Kapital Bank, has announced its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. As of October 1, 2025, the bank’s total assets amounted to 12.06 billion AZN, while the volume of loans issued to customers reached 5.43 billion AZN.

According to the results as of October 1, 2025, customer deposits totaled 8.67 billion AZN. The bank’s total capital after deductions stood at 1.09 billion AZN, and the amount of ordinary and preferred shares was 265 million AZN. Net profit for the reporting period amounted to 229 million AZN.

Kapital Bank holds credit ratings from the international rating agencies “Moody’s” and “Standard & Poor’s”, which are among the highest in the country’s banking sector.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 119 branches and 52 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.

 

