® Kapital Bank continues to support platforms that bring entrepreneurs together

The 7th Local Companies Promotion Exhibition, officially partnered by Birbank Biznes, the business banking brand of the country's first bank, Kapital Bank, has successfully concluded. Organized jointly by the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (KOBİA) and Marsol Group, the exhibition brought together more than 300 local companies representing the construction, food, ICT, education, manufacturing, agriculture, logistics, textile and other industries.

Supported by Kapital Bank for the seventh consecutive time, the exhibition has become one of the country's largest business platforms, promoting local enterprises, fostering new partnerships, and creating greater market opportunities. As part of the event, participants took part in B2B meetings and networking sessions with representatives of government institutions, enabling them to establish new business connections, expand their professional networks and explore new opportunities for growth.

Commenting on the exhibition's outcomes, Farid Hidayatzade, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Kapital Bank, emphasized that entrepreneurs need not only innovative financial solutions, but also platforms that help them build new business relationships, exchange expertise and showcase their products and services to a wider audience. He described the Local Companies Promotion Exhibition as one of the successful initiatives contributing to stronger cooperation within the business community.

Today, Birbank Biznes serves more than 200,000 entrepreneurs across Azerbaijan. Alongside its digital solutions designed to simplify day-to-day business operations, the platform continues to support initiatives that contribute to business development, encourage new partnerships and create broader opportunities for entrepreneurs to grow their businesses.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 114 branches and 52 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. Applications for a cash loan and a Birbank HYPERLINK card can be submitted online.