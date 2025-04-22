® Kapital Bank expands global footprint: the bank has become a partner of the biggest IT-ecosystem in Uzbekistan

As part of its strategy to expand international cooperation, Azerbaijan’s first bank, Kapital Bank has provided a joint loan of USD 22 million to MAKESENSE company, which is part of Uzum ecosystem. The funds will be used to develop installment payment service and other fintech solutions of the ecosystem.

Notably, a joint loan enables multiple financial institutions to provide financing to a single borrower. This agreement marks a significant milestone for Kapital Bank, as it is the first time the bank has co-financed a syndicated loan to a legal entity operating in the international financial market.

Uzum is a digital ecosystem in Uzbekistan that integrates fintech, e-commerce, and banking services for individuals and small and medium-sized enterprises. It includes a marketplace, an express delivery service, traditional and digital banking, a BNPL (Buy Now, Pay Later) service, a car purchasing platform, and an app for entrepreneurs.

Over the past year, Kapital Bank has actively participated in numerous syndicated financing projects led by major international financial institutions. In particular, the bank has extended short- and medium-term loans to several prestigious financial organizations in neighboring countries, including “Türkiye İş Bankası”, “VakıfBank”, “Ziraat Bankası” and Agrobank Uzbekistan. These international partnerships play a vital role in opening new opportunities for Kapital Bank in the global financial market. They contribute to strengthening interbank correspondent relationships, fostering experience-sharing, and ultimately delivering more customer-centric services.

