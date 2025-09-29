® Kapital Bank is at Sibos 2025, kicking off high-level meetings with global banking leaders

Kapital Bank, the leading financial institution of Azerbaijan, began its participation in one of the most prestigious and respected global financial forums, Sibos 2025, on September 29 in Frankfurt. From the very first day, the bank’s representatives have been actively engaging in discussions that shape the future of global finance.

The forum will last for four days. Within its framework, Kapital Bank plans to hold a series of meetings with leading global banks aimed at strengthening international partnerships and exploring new opportunities for cooperation. Among the banks scheduled for discussions are such major financial institutions as ODDO BHF, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Banco BPM, Mashreq Bank, QNB, Standard Chartered, Raiffeisen Bank International, BNY Mellon and Bayerische Landesbank.

The main goal of these meetings is to deepen existing relations, discuss the latest trends in treasury, trade finance and international settlements, as well as to create new opportunities for Azerbaijan’s financial market.

Farid Aliyev, Director of the Treasury Department of Kapital Bank, shared his thoughts on the event: “Sibos is not just an event for us, it is a strategic platform that confirms our role as part of the global financial ecosystem. This year we participate in the forum with a very rich agenda. The planned meetings will allow us not only to strengthen international partnerships but also to contribute to the enhancement of advanced practices and the implementation of innovations in our country. We are confident that these dialogues will further strengthen the position of both Kapital Bank and the entire financial sector of Azerbaijan on the global stage.”

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 119 branches and 52 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.