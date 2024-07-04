® “My Technology” competition successfully completed with the support of Kapital Bank

As previously reported, the “My Technology” competition, supported by Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, and organized by Baku Engineering University, has concluded. The competition targeted 10th and 11th-grade students from general education schools, as well as their teachers.

The competition aimed to identify students with entrepreneurial thinking among the schoolchildren. A total of 140 projects were submitted for consideration, out of which 30 promising projects advanced to the final stage exhibition. The teams presented their ideas to the jury, competing for the title of winner. The jury selected the top 5 startup projects as winners.

The "GreenExchange" team from the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic secured the 5th place, the "Trinity Panel" team from the Guba-Khachmaz region came in 4th, and the "SpecDeaf" team from the Absheron-Khizi region took the 3rd place. The "CO2toD Project" team was awarded the 2nd place. The winner of the competition was the "The Right Way" team from the Guba-Khachmaz region.

The winning teams were awarded certificates and valuable gifts by Kapital Bank and BEU. The competition, which involved 10th and 11th-grade students and their mentoring teachers, aimed to contribute to the formation and development of an innovation ecosystem.

