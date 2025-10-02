® Nar expands its regional sales network – new store in Salyan!

Known for its affordable services and focus on the regions, mobile operator Nar has opened a new store in the city of Salyan. Located at 7 Y. Gasimov Street, the new Nar store offers services including customer service, the sale of mobile phones, and mobile phone accessories.

The mobile operator regards every new store opened in the regions not only as an expansion of its sales and service network but also as an opportunity to establish direct connections with local people. This time as well, during the event held openly for the local population, Nar’s management spoke with customers visiting the store, learning about their wishes and expectations firsthand. This step aligns to provide the most affordable products in the telecommunications field, along with high-quality services, and brings Nar even closer to its regional customers.

Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 6 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.