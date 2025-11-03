® Nar is set to announce its next car winner — Get ready for an exciting evening!

The affordable mobile operator Nar will hold the second car draw this evening as part of the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery. The lucky winner of the next Haval H6 Ultra car will be revealed, while three other Nar subscribers will each receive a Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphone.

The “Çoox Şanslı” lottery continues until the end of the year, offering Nar subscribers the chance to win amazing prizes – a Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro every day, a Haval H6 Ultra every week, and a Li L9 Ultra in the final draw. Winners are selected randomly and announced live.

To recap, Nar subscribers can participate in the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery simply by topping up their balance or activating one of the lucky packages, which provide both talk time and additional chances to win.

• The 1 AZN lucky package includes 3 chances and 15 on-net minutes – dial *71#YES

• The 2 AZN lukcy package includes 7 chances and 35 on-net minutes – dial *72#YES

• The 3 AZN lucky package includes 12 chances and 55 on-net minutes – dial *73#YES

Each top-up or package activation gives the subscriber additional chances and increases their possibility of winning.

Subscribers can easily track their accumulated chances and participation status through the Nar+ app or the special lottery section on nar.az.

For more details, visit lotereya.nar.az/

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan for the past six years, based on the Customer Loyalty Index. This success is driven by Nar’s consistently implemented customer-centric strategy. The mobile operator provides users with reliable, high-quality communication services, a variety of internet packages, and modern eSim technology at affordable prices.