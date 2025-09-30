® Nar supports boxing training to promote a healthy and active lifestyle among youth

Nar, a provider of affordable mobile services, continues to promote healthy lifestyles among teenagers through boxing training sessions. Building on the project’s previous successes, Nar has equipped young participants with all the necessary boxing gear, enabling them to take part in professional training. Within the framework of its partnership with Baku Fight Lab, trainers who have coached European and World champions will deliver training to young people from low-income families.

Speaking at the event, Hokuma Karimova, Director of Public Relations and Corporate Communications at Nar, stated: “Our goal is to support teenagers in adopting a healthy lifestyle, succeeding in education and sports, and developing strong character. These training sessions will give them not only valuable skills for today but also qualities that will benefit their future lives.”

Farhad Acalov, Vice President of Baku Fight Lab and the first youth world boxing champion of independent Azerbaijan, emphasized: “With this project, we aim to give children not only professional boxing skills but also the motivation to build a healthy lifestyle and strong character. We believe this initiative will play an important role in their future development.”

As part of the project, a motivational session for the youth was also held. The speaker – Tamerlan Abdullayev, bronze medalist at the World Cup, silver medalist of the Islamic Games, and multiple-time Azerbaijani champion shared his experience and success story with the participants, inspiring them to reach their goals in sports and life.

As a socially responsible company, Nar focuses on providing teenagers from underprivileged families with greater opportunities to embrace a healthy lifestyle. More information about the mobile operator’s other social projects is available at nar.az.

