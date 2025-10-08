® Opening ceremony of PASHA Holding’s “Əlaçı” Scholarship Program for 2025–2026 academic year held

On October 5, the opening ceremony of the “Əlaçı” Scholarship Program, implemented for the fourth time by PASHA Holding and covering the 2025–2026 academic year, was held.

Launched in 2022 as part of PASHA Holding’s corporate social responsibility initiatives to foster the professional growth of the younger generation, the “Əlaçı” program targets third- and fourth-year undergraduate students and provides participants with a monthly stipend.

Marking its fourth edition, the program has engaged over 430 students since its inception. This year, more than 3,180 students applied, with 100 selected to join the new cohort.

During the program, participants will take part in a three-month personal development marathon, attend offline training sessions, receive one-on-one mentorship, participate in career simulations, and engage in networking events. They will also meet professionals from PASHA Holding and its group companies. These activities aim to strengthen students’ soft skills and support their overall career development.