® Opportunity for micro entrepreneurs to benefit from EDF (SİF) loans via Birbank Biznes

The country’s first bank, Kapital Bank is pleased to announce an exceptional opportunity for micro-entrepreneurs to benefit from concessional loans provided by Entrepreneurshıp Development Fund of the Republıc of Azerbaıjan. Through Birbank Biznes, micro-entrepreneurs aged between 20-70 can access concessional loans up to 100,000 AZN for up to 60 months at an annual rate of 5%. The grace period covers up to half of the loan term.

Required documents:

∙ Identity card

∙ TIN (Taxpayer Identification Number)

∙ Document confirming the rights to the property or place where the project is implemented

Priority areas:

∙ Support for production, processing, and service sectors as envisaged in decrees and orders of the President of the Azerbaijan Republic, state programs, and decisions and orders of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan

∙ Support for production and processing-oriented projects (including agricultural processing) for the development of non-oil industry sectors

∙ Support for production-oriented projects in the agricultural sector

∙ Support for logistics service projects

∙ Support for warehouse complex creation projects

∙ Support for tourism development projects (excluding Baku, Sumgait, and Absheron)

∙ Support for projects aimed at creating fisheries and aquaculture, as well as aquaponics farms

∙ Support for green, digital development, and innovation-oriented projects

∙ Support for mass media development projects

∙ Support for education projects (excluding Baku, Sumgait, and Absheron)

∙ Support for healthcare projects (excluding Baku, Sumgait, and Absheron)

By taking advantage of this unique loan opportunity, micro-entrepreneurs can develop their businesses and achieve progress in various sectors of the country’s economy.

For more information, please visit the following link:

Birbank Biznes brings together many banking products that entrepreneurs use every day: For more information about Birbank Biznes go to the website https://bir.bank/bbfipr call the 896 information center.