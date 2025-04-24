® Organized by PASHA Holding, the INMerge Innovation Summit returns to Baku in 2025

Following the remarkable success of the 2024 summit, which gathered over 5,000 participants, more than 100 speakers, and a diverse group of startups and investors, preparations for the 2025 summit are now underway with even greater ambitions. Scheduled for September 29-30, 2025, at the Baku Convention Center, the INMerge Summit will return for its fifth year, continuing its mission of fostering the innovation ecosystem in the region. The event aims to create meaningful connections between startups and investors, provide a collaborative platform for ecosystem stakeholders, and facilitate the exchange of ideas and experiences. The summit will bring together thought leaders and innovators from sectors including fintech, telecommunications, e-commerce, and beyond. It also serves as a strategic networking hub, enabling participants to build international partnerships and engage with the region’s leading voices in innovation.

Notable speakers at the 2024 summit included Steve Chen (Co-founder of YouTube), Werner Vogels (Vice President and CTO of Amazon), Zev Siegl (Co-founder of Starbucks), Uri Levine (Founder of Waze), Professor Linda Hill (Harvard Business School), and Professor Ilya Strebulaev (Stanford University).

Speakers for the 2025 summit will be announced soon. Tickets are now available at www.inmerge.az.