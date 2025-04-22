® PASHA Life and Sea Breeze resort town sign MoU

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

On April 21, 2025, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between “PASHA Life” and the “Sea Breeze” resort town.

Within the framework of the agreement, “PASHA Life” and “Sea Breeze” will exchange knowledge and experience across various areas, as well as carry out awareness and educational campaigns to promote insurance and enhance public understanding of insurance products. This cooperation will open new horizons for creating reinvestment opportunities for clients.

The memorandum also includes provisions aimed at improving living conditions and real estate acquisition terms for individuals making consistent and stable investments, along with creating additional benefits and privileges.