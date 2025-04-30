® Planting today for a greener tomorrow: Kapital Bank employees take action

Employees of Kapital Bank took part in a mass tree-planting campaign organized with the participation of member institutions of the Azerbaijan Banks Association. The large-scale event brought together representatives from numerous financial institutions and was held in the Mushfigabad settlement area of Baku city. During the event, a total of 625 trees including climate-resilient Eldar pines and olive trees were planted.

It is worth noting that the initiative was organized within the framework of the Memorandum of Understanding signed on March 13, 2023, between the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan Banks Association, the Azerbaijan Insurers Association, the Azerbaijan Micro-finance Association, the Association of Securities Market Participants of Azerbaijan, and the Azerbaijan Fintech Association. The memorandum was signed in honor of the 100th anniversary of the birth of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

According to the memorandum, from 2023 onwards, the plan is to plant 100,000 trees annually for 10 years, totaling 1,000,000 trees. This long-term initiative also aims to contribute to the promotion of environmental sustainability and ecological balance in the region.

Kapital Bank, the country's first bank, is part of PASHA Holding. Kapital Bank has the largest service network in Azerbaijan with 118 branches and 54 departments all over the country. For more detailed information about the bank’s products and services, please refer to https://kapitalbank.az website, 196 Call Centre or the bank’s various social network pages. To apply for a consumer loan visit https://kbl.az/prgtk, for a Birbank installment card visit https://kbl.az/prcrc.