® Silk Way AFEZCO and ExecuJet announce partnership with FBO development at new Alat International Airport and Gulfstream G500 management

Silk Way AFEZCO, part of the Silk Way Group, has announced a partnership with ExecuJet, part of the Luxaviation Group, one of the world’s largest business aircraft and helicopter operators that brings together two major developments for the future of business aviation in Azerbaijan.

Silk Way AFEZCO and ExecuJet will jointly develop a next-generation Fixed Base Operation (FBO) at the new Alat International Airport, strategically located south of Baku. In parallel, both parties have signed an Aircraft Management Agreement for Silk Way AFEZCO new Gulfstream G500, marking Luxaviation Group’s entry into the Azerbaijani market with the management of the country’s first aircraft of this type.

The collaboration also includes a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a joint venture at the Alat Free Economic Zone (AFEZ). The venture aims to create a comprehensive aviation services hub, reinforcing Azerbaijan’s position as a strategic gateway between Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

Patrick Hansen, CEO of Luxaviation Group, comments: “This is a milestone partnership for Luxaviation and ExecuJet as we expand into Azerbaijan market. By combining Silk Way AFEZCO strong regional expertise with our global experience in premium FBO and aircraft management services, we are setting new benchmarks for quality, efficiency, and customer hospitality in the Caspian region.”

Jawad Dbila, Chief Executive Officer of Silk Way AFEZCO adds: “We are proud to partner with ExecuJet to elevate Azerbaijan’s role in global business aviation. The FBO at Alat International Airport and the joint venture at AFEZ will provide unmatched services for operators and passengers alike. Alongside the introduction of our new Gulfstream G500 under ExecuJet’s management, we are investing in the future of aviation in our country.”

The Aircraft Management Agreement ensures comprehensive support for Silk Way AFEZCO’ Gulfstream G500, including operations, flight planning, maintenance oversight and crew management. With its speed, range and cutting-edge technology, the G500 is perfectly suited for executive and diplomatic travel from Azerbaijan’s central location.

Construction of the Alat International Airport FBO is expected to commence at the end of 2025, with an anticipated opening in early 2027. The design will draw inspiration from ExecuJet’s award-winning flagship facility at Dubai Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC), widely recognised as one of the world’s leading business aviation terminals.

This partnership comes at a pivotal time as Azerbaijan continues to experience rapid growth in energy, commerce and tourism, driving increasing demand for premium aviation solutions.