® Social partnership for the development of sports in the regions: Red Hearts Foundation and the Azerbaijan Judo Federation launch cooperation

An important step has been taken in the field of social responsibility within Azerbaijani sports. The Red Hearts Foundation, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation, and “Judo SC” LLC have signed a tripartite cooperation agreement within the framework of the “DOJO AZERBAIJAN – Regional Judo Development Program.” The document was signed by president of the Red Hearts Foundation Yusif Poladov, Executive vice president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Rasullu, and representative of “Judo SC” Farid Mukhtarov.

The purpose of this cooperation is to support the development of judo across various regions of the country, promote a healthy and active lifestyle among young people, create an inclusive sports environment, and strengthen social integration in the regions.

As part of the program, modern judo halls meeting international standards will be established and equipped with all the necessary facilities for young athletes. This initiative aims not only to develop sports infrastructure but also to form a sustainable model that contributes to the physical, moral, and social development of the younger generation.

Sharing his thoughts on the project, president of the Red Hearts Foundation Yusif Poladov noted that this cooperation represents a significant milestone in the development of a culture of social responsibility in Azerbaijani sports. According to him, initiatives based on philanthropy and community support foster social solidarity and help shape generations with healthy values and mindsets.

Executive vice president of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation Rashad Rasullu expressed confidence that the project will open up broad opportunities for the development of judo in the regions. He emphasized that this cooperation is an important step toward nurturing not only healthy, strong, and determined young people but also future professional athletes.

This new partnership is regarded as a meaningful initiative that brings together the principles of social responsibility, civic support, and regional development in Azerbaijan’s sporting life.

"Red Hearts" was founded in December 2019 at the initiative of Kapital Bank employees. The organization, which operates as a foundation from 2020, mainly contributes to the formation of a culture of philanthropy in our country. Addressing sensitive and important issues such as environmental protection, ecological balance restoration, education, training, and enlightenment, "Red Hearts" engages in social initiatives.