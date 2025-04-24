® Special gift from Nar for the OneRepublic concert: Be the closest to the stage!
As the main supporter of the upcoming OneRepublic concert to be held on April 28 at the Baku Crystal Hall, affordable mobile operator Nar is bringing joy to music lovers. To make this music-filled event even more engaging for its subscribers, Nar has launched a special contest on social media.
To participate, users simply need to tag a friend in the comments under the contest post on Nar’s official Instagram page. Five winners will be randomly selected, and each will receive two free tickets to the concert. The contest is open until 23:59 on April 24.
With a strong focus on connecting technology and entertainment, Nar continues to align with the dynamic lifestyle and musical taste of young audiences. Don’t miss out on this exciting opportunity full of music and rewards!
Nar currently provides high-quality communication services to 2.2 million subscribers. Nar has been the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 6 years. The mobile operator adheres to a customer-centric strategy and provides excellent service at an affordable price.
