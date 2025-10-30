® The first car winner of Nar’s “Çoox Şanslı” lottery is behind the wheel!

The affordable mobile operator Nar has congratulated the first car winner of the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery – Zaur Guliyev – and handed over the keys to his brand-new Haval H6 Ultra. In the latest draw, three more Nar subscribers – Ulkar Ibrahimova, Movsum Mammadov, and Khadija Aliyeva – won Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro smartphones.

The “Çoox Şanslı” lottery continues until the end of the year, offering Nar subscribers the chance to win amazing prizes – a Xiaomi Redmi Note 14 Pro every day, a Haval H6 Ultra every week, and a Li L9 Ultra in the final draw. Winners are selected randomly and announced live.

To recap, Nar subscribers can participate in the “Çoox Şanslı” lottery simply by topping up their balance or activating one of the lucky packages, which provide both talk time and additional chances to win.

• The 1 AZN lucky package includes 3 chances and 15 on-net minutes – dial *71#YES

• The 2 AZN lucy package includes 7 chances and 35 on-net minutes – dial *72#YES

• The 3 AZN lucky package includes 12 chances and 55 on-net minutes – dial *73#YES

Each top-up or package activation gives the subscriber additional chances and increases their possibility of winning.

Subscribers can easily track their accumulated chances and participation status through the Nar+ app or the special lottery section on nar.az.

For more details, visit lotereya.nar.az/

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan for the past six years, based on the Customer Loyalty Index. This success is driven by Nar’s consistently implemented customer-centric strategy. The mobile operator provides users with reliable, high-quality communication services, a variety of internet packages, and modern eSim technology at affordable prices.